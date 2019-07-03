Former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen dies at 38

Justin Rogers #51 of the New England Patriots presses Jared Lorenzen #13 of the New York Giants at the Gilette Stadium on August 29, 2007 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl champion quarterback known for struggling with his weight died Wednesday.

Jared Lorenzen, 38, was recently hospitalized for an infection and other medical issues.

The Super Bowl champion, who played with the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts, at one point, weighed nearly 600 pounds after his professional football career.

In 2017, he launched The Jared Lorenzen Project as he looked to publicize his battle with obesity and help inspire others.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.