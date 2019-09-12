Greenbrier Classic underway at White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV - The Greenbrier Classic kicked off Wednesday at the Old White TPC course in White Sulphur Springs.

This year, the tournament opens the PGA Tour season instead of its usual time in July.

Players and spectators were hoping the September start meant cooler weather, but that was not the case at the Pro-Am.

"It's a lot cooler, it's a little cooler," PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau joked. "The leaves are actually turning a different color which is awesome. That's really cool to see. The greens are pretty firm, which is nice. We have these nice, bent greens and if you get it too hot out here it's going to get soft. It's firming up pretty nice for the tournament."

Last year, the Greenbrier introduced their military focus, and with opening day falling on 9/11, it meant a lot to people like ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg.

"Growing up in New York, obviously you remember exactly where you are during 9/11," he said. "I know the impact it's had on so many lives. Friends of mine, people I grew up with. For Jim and the Greenbrier to pay tribute to these people who sacrifice so much and give us so much, means the world to me."

"Every day should be a tribute to the people who serve our country and the first responders because they put themselves in harms way every single day and we take it for granted," he added.

Official tournament play will begin on Thursday.



