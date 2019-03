RICHMOND, Va. - The Northside Vikings are Class 3 boys basketball state champions.

Northside beat Phoebus 60-58 at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Tied at 58 with 3.8 seconds remaining in the game, Kasey Draper hit both his free throws to put the Vikings ahead.

This is the first boys basketball title for Northside High School. This also means that, after more than 500 wins, head coach Billy Pope has his first state title.

