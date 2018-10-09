Hokies look for balanced attack at UNC

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Hokies turn their attention back to ACC play as they prepare for a trip to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to battle UNC. The Tar Heels have just one win but they flaunt experience and a strong defensive front.

"It’s the same dudes. They’ve been there forever -- very experienced up front with a lot of similarities to last year and even when Coach (Gene) Chizik was there our first year here. Some similarities from that scheme," said offensive line coach Vance Vice.

Saturday was the biggest challenge the Hokies offensive line has faced this season and it showed up in the box score to the tune of more than 30 rush attempts while quarterback Ryan Willis threw the ball 52 times. This weekend, the Hokies hope to have a more balanced attack.

"It just starts at practice today. We just have to go and attack it, just try to get our groove back a little bit and look at film," said offensive lineman Kyle Chung.

"We looked at the film from last week and we know what to do and we know where we went wrong and we know what we did well. So just improve on that," Chung said.

"Ryan is a really talented thrower and I’m excited about some of the progress of our guys on the outside but, we certainly strive to be a little more balanced than we had to be," said offensive coordinator Brad Cornelson.

"But when you get down like that, that forces you to do one or the other."

The past two meetings with the Tar Heels have resulted in blowout wins for Virginia Tech, with the defense allowing just 10 points combined in those two wins. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday in Chapel Hill.

