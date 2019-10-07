Hokies overcome adversity in Miami

ROANOKE, Va. - Responding to adversity has been talked about a lot by Virginia Tech. On Saturday against Miami, they put it into action.

After jumping out to a sizeable lead, the Hurricanes erased the deficit. But the Hokies stepped up on both sides of the ball to secure the 42-35 win in the closing seconds.

"To me, they took the coaching or the criticism during the week that we laid out for them, they listened to it, didn't get offended and they set out about changing it," head coach Justin Fuente said." And when the opportunity presented itself, they responded."

"I feel like nobody had their head down or hating themselves about last week," defensive back Jermaine Waller said. "I feel like we were coming out and competing everyday, being better and making the next man better. That helped us a lot and played a role in this win."

Not only did the Hokies offense have a big day, so did tight end Dalton Keene who led the team in receiving with five catches and three touchdowns.



