Hokies' young offensive talent shines in loss to Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - There's always a positive you can pull out of a negative situation, and for the Hokies, they had some young offensive weapons show glimmers of hope in Saturday's loss.



In 2018, it was Tre Turner who turned heads for the Hokies and stepped up when they needed it most. Fast forward to Saturday, when redshirt freshman receiver Kaleb Smith, who recently earned a scholarship, showed us why he deserved it. He hauled in four catches including a touchdown against the Eagles -- production that head coach Justin Fuente was glad to see.



"He's still learning the craft and working on some technique, but it was good to see him have success today because he has been out there every day busting his tail, trying to get better," said Fuente.



"That kid brings his lunch pail every day. He works, and he's earned that starting job, and I look forward to seeing how he grows," said Hokies quarterback Ryan Willis.



Freshman receiver Tayvion Robinson also had a solid outing leading the team with six receptions and a touchdown, while running back Keshawn King led the team in rushing against the Eagles.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.