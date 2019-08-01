Bud Foster to retire as Virginia Tech defensive coordinator after 2019 season

Defensive coordinator Bud Foster of the Virginia Tech Hokies watches from the sidelines against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Lane Stadium on September 3, 2012 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The end of an era is coming to Virginia Tech football.

After the 2019 season, longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster will retire from coaching.

Foster currently serves as the nation's longest continuously tenured FBS assistant coach at the same school, having arrived in Blacksburg for Beamer's initial season as head coach in 1987.

"Virginia Tech has been home for 33 years and I'm grateful to continue doing what I love for one more season," Foster said. "I'll always be indebted to Coach Beamer for bringing me to Blacksburg back in 1987. Coach Fuente has been phenomenal to work with and I can't thank him enough for the way he has embraced our defensive philosophy and the many traditions of Virginia Tech football. It's been a great ride and it's not over yet. I've been blessed to work with so many outstanding individuals and have enjoyed the privilege of coaching some of the best players to ever wear a Hokies' uniform.

After the season, Foster will continue to serve Virginia Tech Athletics in a new role reporting directly to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock, similar to Frank Beamer, working as an ambassador for the program, in addition to focusing on special initiatives and other duties as assigned.

Foster's name and the Lunch Pail Defense have been synonymous with success since he took over sole duties as Tech's defensive coordinator in 1996 after serving as co-coordinator in 1995. The Nokomis, Illinois native has been a consistent component in helping the Hokies compile the nation's longest active bowl streak, a 26-year stretch that began in 1993.

"I appreciate Whit and Coach Fuente putting their faith in me the past few years," Foster added. "Whit has been a class act all the way around and I have no doubt that Coach Fuente is the right guy to continue leading this program. I'm energized about where the Hokies are headed under his direction and I'm grateful for our friendship. I've poured my heart and soul into this program for over three decades and that's not going to change this year. I'm excited about this season and I can't wait to get on the practice field Friday."

"Bud's contributions to this university and community have been monumental!" Beamer said. "I want to personally thank him for his decades of dedication and commitment. I encourage the Hokie Nation to show up 'loud & proud' this fall to cheer on Coach Fuente and the team, and, to send Coach Foster out the Virginia Tech way!"

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.