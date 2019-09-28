Hokies allow 31 unanswered points, fall in Friday night matchup against Duke

Running back Deshawn McClease #33 of the Virginia Tech Hokies is tackled by defensive end Victor Dimukeje #51 of the Duke Blue Devils in the first half at Lane Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael…

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech allowed Duke to score 31 unanswered points on Friday night as the Hokies fell 45-10.

The Hokies are now 2-2 on the season.

The night didn't start badly for the Hokies, as they led 3-0 after the first quarter.

However, the monstrous scoring run by the Blue Devils proved too much for Tech to overcome.

Duke quarterback Quentin Harris led the way for his team with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Despite the 102-yard rushing effort by Hokies junior running back Deshawn McClease, the Hokies are now 0-2 in conference play.

Virginia Tech will look to avoid dropping below .500 by getting a win on the road against Miami next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Duke will return home to face Pitt on Saturday at 8 p.m.

