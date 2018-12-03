Houston leaving JMU for East Carolina

HARRISONBURG, Va. - After a wild week of speculation it's official. James Madison football coach Mike Houston is leaving Harrisonburg to take the head coaching job at East Carolina.

"We are grateful to Mike Houston, his family and his staff for their commitment to JMU over the last three years," AD Jeff Bourne said in a release. "I am confident we will have a new coach in place shortly who will build upon that foundation and carry us to even greater success."

Houston was 37-6 in three seasons, including the 2016 FCS national title and a national runner-up in 2017.

The Dukes lost in the second round of the fcs playoffs on Saturday at Colgate. Houston replaces the fired Scottie Montgomery, who was 9-26 in three seasons.



