Liberty University installs 3,000-square-foot videoboard at Williams Stadium

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University is installing a new videoboard at Williams Stadium this week.

At about 3,000 square feet, the new Daktronics videoboard will be more than four times the size of the old board, which was 700 square feet.

The larger size will give the football team's video production staff more flexibility with regard to graphics during the game.

Liberty is also adding a 6,000-seat upper deck and press box on the east side of the stadium and a colonnade entrance and lawn seating area on the south end. The additions are scheduled to be finished this summer.

The increase in seating will bring the stadium up to Football Bowl Subdivision standards, with a total of 25,000 seats, as it prepares to compete in the FBS for the first time this fall.

Liberty is also planning a future renovation that will focus on adding loge seating areas to the west end of the stadium.

