‘I don’t think there’s a greater honor’: J.C. Price on becoming Hokies football interim head coach

J.C. Prince speaking with the media on Nov. 18, 2021, after being named interim head coach of the Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. – “To have my name after head coach, at Virginia Tech, I don’t think there’s a greater honor,” said J.C. Price in a press conference on Thursday night.

J.C. never expected to become head coach at Virginia Tech, even if it’s just to coach the next two games of the Hokies season.

The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) will face the Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3) tomorrow at Miami at 7:30 p.m. for Price’s head coaching debut.

The former Virginia Tech football player graduated in 1995 and returned to Blacksburg as the co-defensive line coach/defensive recruiting coordinator in 2021.

Prior to returning to Blacksburg, Price coached at Marshall University and James Madison University.

Price said that the Hokie’s story is not written, and the book is not finished. He stated that his goals for the rest of the season are to keep the team organized, on the right path, and get the team in the right position to win.

“At the end of the day, if we can find a way to win one, maybe two games, then maybe this team will be remembered as the most resilient, mentally tough team that Virginia Tech’s ever had, to overcome what they have gone through over the last two years,” said Price.

You can watch his full press conference below: