Carroll County has already matched its win total from the last two seasons combined.
In a home matchup with James River, the Cavaliers kept the wins rolling with a 32-25 victory.
For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.
Carroll County has already matched its win total from the last two seasons combined.
In a home matchup with James River, the Cavaliers kept the wins rolling with a 32-25 victory.
For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos