Virginia Tech hires Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator

Former Tulsa's head coach Philip Montgomery talks to his players during a timeout during an NCAA college football game against Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech Football has hired Philip Montgomery as its new offensive coordinator. Announced on Monday, this decision brings a seasoned coach with a rich history of success in collegiate football to the Hokies’ staff.

Montgomery’s career spans over two decades, with notable roles as head coach at the University of Tulsa and offensive coordinator positions at Auburn, Baylor, and Houston. Known for crafting innovative offensive strategies and nurturing elite quarterbacks, Montgomery has helped mentor many. Among his mentees are Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, Bryce Petty, and Case Keenum. Most recently, Montgomery contributed to the Birmingham Stallions’ 2024 UFL Championship win as co-offensive coordinator.

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry expressed his excitement about Montgomery’s addition, highlighting his respected status in college football. Pry emphasized Montgomery’s knack for developing quarterbacks and creating explosive offenses, which he believes will be crucial for the program’s growth.

“Philip Montgomery is one of the most respected offensive minds in college football,” Pry said. “His ability to develop quarterbacks and build explosive offenses will be instrumental in our continued growth as a program. Philip’s experience as both a head coach and a coordinator will help us maximize our talent and put our players in the best position to succeed.”

During his time at Tulsa, Montgomery led the team to four bowl games and a historic appearance in the American Athletic Conference championship game in 2020. His 2016 offense set an NCAA record, showcasing a 3,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers, and two 1,000-yard receivers in a single season.

Montgomery shared his enthusiasm about joining Virginia Tech, praising the tradition of Hokie football and the passion of its fan base. He looks forward to implementing a balanced offensive strategy that will allow players to excel.

“I’m honored to join Virginia Tech and work alongside Coach Pry and this outstanding staff,” said Montgomery. “The tradition of Hokie football, combined with the passion of its fan base, make this an exciting opportunity. I look forward to implementing an aggressive, balanced offensive attack that puts our players in a position to thrive.”

Montgomery’s tenure at Baylor was marked by impressive achievements, including leading the Bears to multiple 10-win seasons and a top national ranking. His offenses consistently ranked among the best in the country, and he was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2013.

His coaching journey also includes significant contributions at Houston, where he helped the team achieve high national rankings in total and rushing offense.

A Texas native, Montgomery graduated from Tarleton State University, where he was a four-year letterman. He and his wife, Ashli, have two children, Cannon and Maci. Montgomery’s hiring will become official following the completion of Virginia Tech’s standard employment procedures.