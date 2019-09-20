Patriots release Antonio Brown amid sexual misconduct allegations

ROANOKE, Va. - The New England Patriots have released Antonio Brown after one game.
On Friday around 4:15 p.m., the Patriots released the following statement:
"The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."
Brown's release from the team comes amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies. He was sued for sexual assault and rape one day after joining the Patriots.
On Friday, Brown tweeted this:
Thanks for the opportunity appreciate @Patriots pic.twitter.com/envfHEd6N8 — AB (@AB84) September 20, 2019
