Patriots release Antonio Brown amid sexual misconduct allegations

Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - The New England Patriots have released Antonio Brown after one game.

On Friday around 4:15 p.m., the Patriots released the following statement:

"The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

Brown's release from the team comes amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies. He was sued for sexual assault and rape one day after joining the Patriots.

On Friday, Brown tweeted this:

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.