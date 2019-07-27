Red Sox beat Myrtle Beach at home

SALEM, Va. - (Courtesy: Salem Red Sox)

Pedro Castellanos delivered the Salem Red Sox to a 6-5 walk-off win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday night at Haley Toyota Field.



How it Happened

* Sox bats attacked in the first inning, connecting back-to-back singles from Ryan Fitzgerald and Pedro Castellanos before Edgar Corcino unleashed a moonshot to grab a 3-0 lead.

* Tyler Payne singled for Myrtle Beach when Nick Sciortino was hit on a swing-through by Wladimir Galindo. The delay brought Charlie Madden behind the dish as Corey Wimberly began a series of lineup shifts. Kevonte Mitchell knocked a home run to cut the lead 3-2 before an RBI single from Delvin Zinn knotted to contest 3-3 after three innings.

* Galindo snagged a 4-3 lead for Myrtle Beach in the fourth frame with an RBI single.

* Sox bats were stymied as the Pelicans advanced. Grant Fennell laced an RBI single in the eighth inning to advance 5-3.

* Salem sparked to life in the bottom of the frame. Keith Curcio led off with a triple and scored on a single from Edgar Corcino to cut the lead. Jagger Rusconi reached on a force out, Charlie Madden singled and Nick Sciortino walked to load the bases. A balk brought home Rusconi and evened the tilt 5-5.

* Dominic LoBrutto locked down Myrtle Beach with a clean ninth inning to keep it even.

* Ryan Fitzgerald drew a walk to start the inning. Pedro Castellanos initially flied out to centerfield before the play was called back on a balk. With Fitzgerald now at third base, Castellanos delivered a single up the gap to walk Salem off 6-5.

Standout Sox

* Pedro Castellanos: 2-for-5, RBI, R

* Edgar Corcino: 3-for-4, 4 RBI, R, HR

* Dominic LoBrutto: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

