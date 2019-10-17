Salem grad Alex Ramsey sets new single game VMI touchdown record

The VMI Keydets are on the cusp of making history, the first time they've won four conference games since 1979. But it's also only conference game number five and behind that potential mark in time is a Salem high grad who broke his own record against Samford on Saturday - he scored six touchdowns in one game. The most by any player ever at VMI.

"People were saying all like three touchdowns, four touchdowns, five, I wasn't counting," running back Alex Ramsey said. "I was just playing the game. Every drive I just I wanna score so the number really doesn't matter to me, it's just a matter of if I score or not."

And score he did, including on the game-winning drive in overtime.

"Normally it's just adrenaline but you get a lot more adrenaline especially when your kicker kicked a 56-yard field goal. So after that, I was ready to roll and then they flip the coin and said we got the ball first and I was ready to score."

So now the Keydets head out on the road to Mercer, stocked with the clear ability to punch in from short, but no challenge is greater than the next one.

"Winning is worth the price. You know, climbing the mountain is worth it if you want to get up there. The unfortunate thing is once you're on top of the mountain, you've got to climb back down and climb another one. The mountain we're getting to climb is significant," head coach Steve Wachenheim said.

"The Mercer Bears are a very good football team, they've had an open week to prepare for us, they're number one in the nation in kickoff returns. They're scoring 30 points a game have two great running backs."

"I think our young men enjoyed what we've done in the past, but there's a reason why the windshield is much larger than the rearview mirror. You gotta keep your eyes on what's in front of you."



