Third annual No Dunking Allowed basketball event sheds light on community

SALEM, Va. - The third annual "No Dunking Allowed" wheelchair basketball event returned to Roanoke College on Sunday.

Presented by Wheel Love and Roanoke Stars wheelchair basketball, the event creates a fun environment for people of all ages with or without disabilities. The main goal is to promote positive disability awareness while breaking any stereotypes that may be associated with athletes in wheelchairs. There were skill stations and even five-on-five competitions that took place. Organizers said it's a great way to educate the community.

"Getting people active in adaptive sports but it's much more than that. It's about getting them out of a sedentary lifestyle when they're just sitting at home not doing a lot," said event co-founder Jacob Tyree.

"But it's about getting them out, getting them active and living a healthier life, but in doing so, we help teach them independence skills about how to be a better advocate for themselves, whether in the workforce or in general, around society," Tyree said.

"It's really incredible. This is one of our biggest events, so it makes us feel really good to know that we are reaching out to the population we're trying to reach," said Wheel Love Vice President, Kristi Bowman.

People traveled from across the state to participate in the third annual event.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.