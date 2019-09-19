UVA buying in to Bronco's selfless approach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The keys to UVA's football turnaround include a culture change to the 'all in',

'all for one and one for all' mentality that coach Bronco Mendenhall has brought.

His players explain that everybody wants to lend a hand on every play.

"This year I feel as our culture has hit top shape and I mean everyone's bought in. And you can even see sometimes where the play is breaking away and you might see Bryce even try to get on the field and get a block, so I feel like everyone just tries to do their best to get themselves in the play and help the play takeoff," Virginia wide receiver Hasise Dubois says.

Virginia takes its 3-0 record and number 21 ranking into a home contest against in-state rival Old Dominion this weekend. This is the first meeting between the two schools.

