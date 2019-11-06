Virginia Tech Women's Basketball win big in season opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. - (Courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics)

Freshman center Elizabeth Kitley scored a game high 27 points on 13 of 15 shooting and the rest of the Hokies' women's basketball squad as they rolled to a convincing 105-41 victory on Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum Tuesday.

With the win, head coach Kenny Brooks moves to 4-0 in season openers at Tech. Saint Francis starts the season 0-1 under first year head coach Keila Whittington.

Tech won the opening tip which led to an Aisha Sheppard 3-pointer which would be an indicator of things to come. The Hokies, who never trailed in the game closed the opening quarter on a 16-0 run, extended the advantage with a 16-2 run to open up the second quarter.

By halftime, Tech had 17 assists on 21 field goals and led 51-15.

All nine Hokies who dressed saw time on the court and scored a basket, with Kitley's 27 points leading the way and four others; Sheppard, Dara Mabrey, Alex Obouh Fegue and Trinity Baptiste also in double figures.

Tech dominated the glass to the tune of 46 rebounds while holding Saint Francis to 18.

The Red Flash were led in scoring be Jenna Mastellone's eight points and Sam Sebino's seven.

The Hokies tied several Cassell Coliseum records recording 105 points, 44 field goals and 28 assists.

Game notes

· Tech topped 100 points for the first time since dropping 105 on visiting High Point in 2007.

· Six Hokies made their Virginia Tech debuts against the Red Flash, and all six scored buckets

o Elizabeth Kitley (27 points, 5 rebounds)

o Taja Cole (7 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds)

o Lydia Rivers (9 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists)

o Cayla King (3 points)

o Alex Obouh Fegue (14 points, 5 rebounds)

o Makayla Ennis (4 points, 4 rebounds)

· Five players were in double figures.

· As a team, the Hokies shot 80% from the free throw line in 2018-19, tops in the nation. Tuesday Tech was 8 of 13 from the charity stripe.

· Five different players connected on 3-pointers against the Red Flash.

· Tech tied a school record with 28 assists at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies' assist to turnover ratio was 3.11.

NEXT TIME ON THE HARDWOOD

•The Hokies will travel to Fairfax, Virginia on Sunday, November 10 to take on in-state foe George Mason. Tipoff is set for 2 PM from Eagle Bank Arena.

•The two squads last saw each other in March of 2018, meeting in the second round of the WNIT. Tech won that meeting in Cassell 78-69 behind 23 points from Taylor Emery, one of five Hokies in double figures.

•Tech leads the all-time series 7-3.



NEXT TIME ON CARILION CLINIC COURT

•Tech will return to Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum on Friday, November 15 at 7 PM on ACC Network Extra.

•Last season in Lynchburg, Tech earned a 72-61 victory over the Flames led by Dara Mabrey who scored 13 points in her first collegiate road game.

•Tech owns the series, leading 15-1 all-time.

