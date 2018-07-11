Williams stadium expansion continues at Liberty ahead of season opener

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It's a $40 million renovation that will keep Liberty's flame burning for years to come. As the program prepares for its inaugural season into FBS status, it will do so in style.

"When you have a great game day presentation, beautiful amenities to work with and customer service to go along with it, that makes for a fun atmosphere around Liberty football," said Liberty director of athletics, Ian McCaw.

Williams Stadium will now have a capacity of 25,000 fans after adding an upper deck of seats, upgraded Wi-Fi and a new 3,000 square-foot video board. And in an effort to appeal to families, a new berm area now sits behind an end zone.

"Really, that berm area is going to be an overflow area if our seating fills up, that's a place for fans to go and put a blanket down, and let the kids run around, and just kind of enjoy that space," said McCaw.

While phase one focuses on the fans game day experience, phase two will focus on the student-athletes. Much like the video board that sits atop of it, the football operations center will also expand to include a bigger locker room, player lounge, and second-floor patios. These upgrades, which start in December, are ones that former players say are a blessing to see.

"Everything has completely changed and to know that I was a part of it is just amazing. It's humbling to come back and watch Liberty grow and to know that I was a part of the Flames to get us here," said former Liberty running back, Rashad Jennings. He retired in December after spending eight years in the NFL.

As bleachers and bricks continue to be laid, Liberty hopes that the Williams Stadium expansion lays a strong foundation for what's to come with the new era FBS Flames football.

"That really helps sell the entire school, whether it's university admissions, whether it's the other sports. So, football is a really powerful vehicle in terms of the entire institution and the impact it has," said McCaw.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.