Published: April 25, 2019, 10:38 am Updated: March 6, 2020, 10:31 am

WSLS 10 Creative Services 821 5th Street NE Roanoke, VA 24016

Andrew DePue adepue@wsls.com 540-512-1608

Our staff of video producers and editors has extensive experience in commercial production. Our location within a broadcast station provides us with the latest in video production and distribution technologies at the lowest possible cost to our clients.

Standard Local Production of :30 second commercial includes:

Limited script writing and pre-production

One hour of shoot time

One camera with 1 or 2 man crew

Limited use of graphics and digital effects

One hour of edit time

Professional voice-over

Finished product delivered via FTP or DVD in format of your choice

Other services WSLS 10 Creative Services provides:

Shooting, Editing, Spot Revisions

Field Videography

In-house editing with client – personalized edit session

Tag – any small graphic change including text and logo changes

Professional voice over tags an additional charge

Logo design

Web-ready video

Contact a WSLS 10 Account Manager or WSLS 10 Local Sales Manager for pricing at 540-512-1504.