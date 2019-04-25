Creative Services
WSLS 10 Creative Services 821 5th Street NE Roanoke, VA 24016
Andrew DePue adepue@wsls.com 540-512-1608
Our staff of video producers and editors has extensive experience in commercial production. Our location within a broadcast station provides us with the latest in video production and distribution technologies at the lowest possible cost to our clients.
- Standard Local Production of :30 second commercial includes:
- Limited script writing and pre-production
- One hour of shoot time
- One camera with 1 or 2 man crew
- Limited use of graphics and digital effects
- One hour of edit time
- Professional voice-over
- Finished product delivered via FTP or DVD in format of your choice
Other services WSLS 10 Creative Services provides:
- Shooting, Editing, Spot Revisions
- Field Videography
- In-house editing with client – personalized edit session
- Tag – any small graphic change including text and logo changes
- Professional voice over tags an additional charge
- Logo design
- Web-ready video
Contact a WSLS 10 Account Manager or WSLS 10 Local Sales Manager for pricing at 540-512-1504.
Copyright 2017 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.