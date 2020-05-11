Submit your graduate’s photo!
Pictures must be received by Friday at 12 a.m.
ROANOKE, Va. – CALLING ALL GRADS!
We want to honor YOU as part of an NBC primetime special airing this Saturday.
Here’s what we need:
- Picture of the grad. Please no professional pictures due to copyright restrictions
- Name of the Graduate
- School the graduate attended. If you’re submitting a high school or college grad, what are his or her future plans?
Then, on Saturday, May 16, during Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020, you’ll see the submitted pictures if you’re watching WSLS 10′s broadcast from 8 to 9 p.m.
Congratulations to all the graduates!!
