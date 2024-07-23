✏️Share your kid’s back-to-school photos through Pin It for a chance to be featured on TV

Ready or not, the school year is almost here!

It’s an exciting time for both the kids and the parents, as families grab school supplies, shop for new clothes and prepare for the year ahead.

We know many of you will be whipping out your cameras on that first day of school to snap a picture of your kid to share online.

We’d love to join in on the back-to-school fun by giving you a chance to see your kiddo TV!

Send us your pictures through Pin It and we’ll share them on TV as schools across our region kick off the school year!

Wondering how Pin It works? Trust us, it’s a piece of cake:

Here’s how to use Pin It:

Upload your photo to Pin It under a channel and category of your choice

Include your kid’s name and grade in the description

Hit submit

Be on the lookout for your kids during our shows and on our social media platforms

We hope your little ones have a WONDERFUL school year!