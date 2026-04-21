Junior Developer (Web & App Experience)

Reports To: Director of Transformation

Location: In-Person – Detroit, MI

Description

We are seeking a junior-level developer who is passionate about building best-in-class web and app experiences. You will join the team responsible for our websites and apps, focused on delivering deeply personalized experiences and elevating video engagement across every market we serve. This role is for someone who obsesses over the details that separate a good digital experience from a great one — performance, design, responsiveness, and engagement.

You will rapidly prototype new features, ship them into production, and iterate based on real user behavior and feedback. We are looking for someone who strives for best-in-class experiences in web design and community engagement, and who takes pride in leveraging modern tools and frameworks to deliver polished, high-performance products. You will be part of the award-winning Graham Digital team, known for its strong culture of collaboration and innovation.

Your work will directly shape how audiences across our markets in Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke experience our local journalism. The features and experiences you build will influence how tens of thousands of people discover stories, watch our video, and connect with their communities every day.

Responsibilities

Design, build, and ship features for our websites and apps that deliver best-in-class user experiences.

Develop deeply personalized experiences that surface the right content to the right audience at the right time.

Elevate video engagement across our platforms — from playback experience to discovery, recommendations, and monetization.

Rapidly prototype new ideas, release them to production, and refine based on real user behavior, performance metrics, and direct feedback.

Collaborate closely with product, design, newsroom, and digital teams to turn ideas into polished, high-performance features.

Apply modern development frameworks, tooling, and best practices to keep our platforms fast, reliable, and scalable.

Contribute to the ongoing evolution of our web and app architecture, adopting new tools and techniques that raise the bar on what we can deliver.

Requirements

Frontend and backend experience with React or a similar modern JavaScript framework (Next.js, Vue, Svelte, Node.js, etc.).

A portfolio of shipped work — personal projects, open-source contributions, or professional experience — that demonstrates your eye for design, performance, and user experience.

Comfort working with version control, testing, deployment pipelines, and collaborative development practices.

A clear bias toward shipping: you would rather release a good v1 and iterate than polish something indefinitely before users ever see it.

Strong design sensibility and attention to detail across both visual polish and technical execution.

A growth mindset and desire to learn in a fast-moving environment.

What We Offer

You will join a team that values collaboration, innovation, accountability, and continuous improvement. We are committed to investing in modern tooling and development practices that allow you to accelerate your impact from day one. You will learn from experienced professionals who operate and maintain leading digital platforms across multiple markets.

We are invested in your growth and believe this position has the potential to evolve into a significantly larger role within Graham Media Group. As you help elevate our web and app experiences and refine them through real-world feedback, you will build both meaningful impact and a strong foundation for long-term career advancement within our organization.

Additional Information

Working on-site in our Detroit office provides direct exposure to newsroom and product operations and close collaboration with the Graham Digital team. Being embedded in this environment will accelerate both your technical development and your understanding of how great digital experiences support local journalism and community engagement.

Contact

Michael Newman, Director of Transformation

mnewman@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.