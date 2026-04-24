Reports to: Senior Director of Sales

Work location: Detroit, MI

Description

The Director of Digital Sales leads Graham Media Group’s digital sales strategy across all markets, driving revenue growth and collaboration between station sales teams and digital specialists. Reporting to the Senior Director of Sales, this role owns the total digital revenue goal for the company and oversees a team of six Digital Sales Strategists (DSS) embedded within GMG stations. The Director of Digital Sales ensures every market has the tools, training, and leadership to develop and close high-value, multi-platform deals that deliver measurable client outcomes.

Responsibilities

Lead, coach, and develop a team of six Digital Sales Strategists across GMG markets.

Own the overall digital revenue goal for the company, ensuring accountability and strategic focus on growth.

Partner with station leadership and Account Executives to identify, strategize, and close high-dollar, multi-platform opportunities.

Oversee category strategies, pricing, packaging, and inventory management across all digital products (display, OTT/CTV, social, audio, video, search, etc.).

Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to enhance product offerings, improve margins, and maintain consistent execution quality.

Use data, pacing, and forecasting tools to monitor performance and adjust sales strategy accordingly.

Drive a culture of collaboration between traditional and digital sellers, ensuring shared accountability for total revenue goals.