Tasty Tuesday: Anna’s Restaurant

NARROWS, Va. – Anna’s Restaurant has long been a staple of Giles County, serving up comfort food for more than three decades.

Manager Cody Hollie almost doesn't know a life without this restaurant in his hometown.

"It's been a staple of the community as long as I can remember."

Even though this popular joint has changed ownership in the last year, not much has changed with regards to the actual food they're serving up each day.

Hollie tells 10 News, "A lot of our recipes are the same as they've been the past 30 years."

Cody's parents, Tom and Linda Hollie, recently took over at Anna's and know how special a place this is.

Mrs. Hollie recalls, "We got married in 1985, and we were the very first ones to have our rehearsal dinner here."

Years after that, Brian Bowles, now the principal at Narrows High School, remembers a fond high school experience of his own. Anna's is where they had their after-prom.