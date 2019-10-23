Tasty Tuesday: Donnie D's Bagels and Deli

ROANOKE, Va. – It's not often that you hear of traditional bagel shops and delicatessens, but you'll find that in Donnie D's Bagels and Deli.

A quick stop off 220 in Daleville will bring you to this year-old shop, filled with aromas and flavors destined to make you feel good and hungry. It wasn't always a sparkling success.

Owner, Donnie DeGeorgis, tells us that the first time he made a bagel, it was, "devastating."

After training in Atlanta, DeGeorgis learned the science behind making a great bagel. Now, he says, "We have all the proper steps, I guess you would say, to making an authentic New York bagel."

He also says that the, "...flavor, the taste, the aroma far outweighs anything you can get at the grocery store."

That's also true for the Red Rooster coffee they have available in the shop.

The authenticity is what keeps Lucille Johnson and her husband driving a half hour from southwest Roanoke County each week.

When asked how this compared to a New York bagel, she said, "Equally as good as New York, if not even a little better."