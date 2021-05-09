Florida weighs allowing limited harvest of goliath grouper

In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 photo, released by the Mote Marine Laboratory, a Goliath Grouper swims at Mote Aquarium in Sarasota, Fla. Florida may lift its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers. Wildlife officials are proposing, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, a limited harvest of the giant coastal fish, saying their numbers have rebounded sufficiently since they were almost driven to extinction by overfishing and environmental damage. (Conor Goulding/Mote Marine Laboratory via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida may lift its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath grouper. Wildlife officials say the coastal fish's numbers have recovered sufficiently from near-extinction to allow a limited harvest, but the proposal is strongly opposed by environmentalists who say it is still at risk.

On Wednesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will consider a staff proposal to allow 100 goliaths to be caught and kept annually during a four-year period. Supported by fishing groups, the proposal calls for a lottery to issue $300-per-week licenses that allow each recipient to catch and kill one goliath, with proceeds funding research of the species.

The goliath almost died off in the 1980s from overfishing and pollution and is not allowed to be caught in any other state or federal waters.

The fish is a favorite of underwater photographers for its docile demeanor and mammoth size — adults typically weigh 400 pounds (180 kilograms) but can exceed 800 (360 kilograms). While the species' population is unknown, state officials believe it has grown enough to allow the limited catch.

“Goliath is a recovering stock, becoming more abundant in parts of Florida, especially on artificial reefs,” the commission staff wrote in its recommendation.

That's a contention disputed by those who oppose lifting the fishing ban. They point to major die-offs over the past decade from cold weather and other causes.

“The (wildlife commission) claims the population is growing, but that is just not possible,” said Christopher Koenig, who along with his wife, Felicia Coleman, has studied goliaths for almost 30 years. Koenig and Coleman are both retired marine biologists with Florida State University.

Coleman also points out that the goliath contains high levels of the neurotoxin methylmercury, making it dangerous to eat, particularly for children and pregnant women.

