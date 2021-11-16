New Peppa Pig theme park to open as certified autism center

ORLANDO, Fla. – The all-new Peppa Pig Theme Park will open as a certified autism center, leaders announced Tuesday at the IAAPA Expo at the Orange County Convention Center.

The theme park is partnering with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to earn the special accreditation. Officials said many of the attractions inside the park have been developed with kid-friendly accessibility in mind.

One of those attractions is the all-new Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride.

“Guests will enjoy the ride from whimsical baskets, crafted to look like a hot air balloon and are specially designed to allow children who use wheelchairs to roll on to the ‘balloon basket’ without needing to transfer from their wheelchairs,” leaders said in a news release. “Merlin Entertainments’ creative and project delivery team, Merlin Magic Making, along with the ride manufacturers at Technical Park worked closely to develop this adaptation to a fan-favorite ride to ensure more children could experience it safely along with a grownup, or adult companion.”

Quick interview this morning with Rex Jackson with @LEGOLANDFlorida and @PeppaPigFlorida regarding announcement about making Peppa Pig theme park a certified autism center. #IAAPA2021 @IAAPAHQ pic.twitter.com/nmIKIcSkup — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) November 16, 2021

Other attractions in the park being developed for those in wheelchairs include the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad and the sensory-rich trail of Peppa’s Pedal Bike Tour.

Officials said staff-wide autism sensitivity and awareness training is well underway ahead of the park’s Feb. 24 grand opening celebration.

Peppa Pig makes announcement at IAAPA Expo on Nov. 16, 2021 (McReynolds)

“In addition to staff training, IBCCES is conducting an in-depth review of the new park to develop a detailed sensory guide,” leaders described. “This guide features a review of every attraction by providing insight on how a child with sensory processing issues may be affected by each of the five senses. This will create a comprehensive planning tool that will provide the information needed to make it easier for parents and families to plan activities that satisfy their child’s specific needs and accommodations.”

Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride (Merlin Entertainment)

In addition to making Peppa Pig’s theme park a certified autism center, leaders said neighboring Legoland Florida will receive the same type of commitment.

When Peppa Pig’s theme park opens next year, it will feature a handful of experiences, including six rides, six themed playscapes, and a water play area.

Ticket, annual passes and vacation packages are now available.

