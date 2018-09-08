2 men arrested for fighting in Radford. Police searching for person of interest

RADFORD - Two men were arrested Friday and charged with malicious wounding and public drunkenness along with other charges after a fight in Radford.

Police responded to a disturbance call around 1:10 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Fairfax Street. Armani Smith, 19, of Fredericksburg and Jaylin Nowlin, 19, of Dublin both suffered facial injuries and were taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center where they were treated and later released.

Both men were arrested and held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail. Nowlin was also charged with public drunkenness, underage possession of alcohol and urinating in public. Smith was also charged with public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.

City Police are seeking another person of interest, shown in the photo and are asking the person to come forward or for the public’s help in identifying him. Please contact Officer Fuhrman of the Radford City Police Department at 540-267-3134 or the Radford City Police Crime Line at 540-731-5040.

