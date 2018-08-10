What's News Today: August 10, 2018

The woman, who pled guilty to robbing a convenience store in Roanoke, will be sentenced today. According to court documents, Dawn Whitlock was convicted of charges including attempted robbery, malicious wounding and attempted murder for holding up the Z Mart on Melrose Avenue in September. During the crime, investigators say Whitlock shot and wounded the clerk.

Today is the last day to register for Shape Up Wythe Sheffey. It's a program of Wythe County Parks and Recreation, promoting fitness and health education. It last for eight weeks, with four additional weeks of self-guided exercise and self-improvement. During the spring event, more than a dozen participants lost 35 pounds and 72 inches. To register, contact the parks department.

Today is National S'mores Day. To celebrate, local Girl Scouts will be making S'mores with Thanks-a-lot Girl Scout Cookies. The organization says it’s the originator of the s'more with the first published recipe in a 1927 publication. At the event, you can register for membership to the organization. It runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Camp Icimani.

Timberlake Family Pharmacy hosts Pay It Forward Friday. It will collect feminine hygiene products to stock Period Pantries at high schools in Campbell County. Several food trucks will be at the event. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the store on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg.

Central Boulevard in Danville, between Piedmont Drive and Riverside Drive, will be closed for construction. The road is expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

