What's News Today: August 16, 2018

It's an exciting day at WSLS 10 as we break ground on our new home. We announced in February that we will move from our downtown Roanoke building into a new state-of-the art studio on 5th Street Northeast. General Manager Jaimie Leon, Graham Media President Emily Barr and representatives from contractor, Lionberger Construction, will speak. Daytime Blue Ridge will broadcast live from our future facility this morning starting at 11 a.m.

The State Senate's School Facility Modernization Subcommittee meets today at The Inn at Virginia Tech. It's holding meetings in all parts of the state, seeing input on how to tackle updating schools. A 2013 study, done by the state, shows 40 percent of public school buildings are at least 50 years old with another 20 percent at least 40 years old. Only a small number of these schools have been completely renovated or modernized. The committee will issue a report on how to fix the problem by the end of the year.

Several pieces of art will be installed today on Danville's Art Trail. It's an 18 month exhibit of sculptures in the River District. The theme for the trail is Re-Imagine.

A working group for the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority will meet today to talk about how to move trash. It's working to determine the best way to move it, whether by train or truck. A plan to shift to truck transport was put on hold earlier this year due to questions about cost. Moving waste by train will continue until the group agrees on what's best for the Roanoke Valley.

VDOT will hold a design public hearing about improvements on Route 11/460 in the Glenvar area of Roanoke County. The project involves adding sidewalk on two miles of West Main Street between the Salem city limit and Technology Drive. The hearing runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Glenvar Public Library.

A film, talking about suicide prevention, comes to Lynchburg. "Suicide: The Ripple Effect" tells the story of Kevin Hines, who attempted to take his life at the age of 19 by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He's now on a mission to help others find recovery. The film will be show at River Ridge Stadium 14 tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Teams from around the world, competing in the Global Entrepreneur Challenge, will tour our nations capital starting today. Teams from 12 different countries will tour museums and monuments in Washington D.C. today and tomorrow before traveling to Virginia Tech for the competition.

University of Virginia Athletics Director, Carla Williams, will speak at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club today. She comes to the school from the University of Georgia, where she served as deputy director of athletics.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance holds its annual Buy the Burg Expo. It's a trade show, displaying businesses from around the region, hoping to connect them with local customers. It runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the business alliance's facility on Lucado Place.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.