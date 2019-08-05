What's News Today: August 5, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Old Fiddlers' Convention gets underway in Galax today. Enjoy a week of great music and competitions, with fiddles, dulcimers, banjos and more taking center stage. The youth competition gets underway starting at 5:30 p.m. Events run through Sunday.

Roanoke City Council and the school board will meet in joint session this morning. They will discuss Fallon Park Elementary School construction, the RCPS+ summer enrichment program and gender neutral bathrooms for transgender students. City council will also vote on the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

A Roanoke 12-year-old will appear on Food Network's Kids Baking Competition tonight. Taylor Pusha has been baking her entire life. She is one of nine kid bakers, who will try to blend, whip and frost their way to a $25,000 prize. It airs tonight at 9 p.m.

Road work could impact your commute in Lynchburg this week. Crews will be milling and paving Wards Road from Candlers Mountain Road to the Lynchburg Expressway. Work will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Friday.

The Roanoke County Police Department is gets an on-site assessment as it work to get reaccredited. The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will look at the departments policies and procedures, administration, operations and support services. You can give your comments at a public to the agency at a public information session today. It begins at 6 p.m. at the county administration building.

Part of Rich Patch Road in Alleghany County will close today. Crews will replace the bridge over Blue Spring Run. Work will wrap up in early November.

The Bradley Free Clinic will provide services at a new outreach site in Salem. On the first and third Mondays of each month, staff and volunteers will provide health screenings. The clinic will be at the Salem Church of Christ from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Roanoke County schools holds its teacher convocation today. Superintendent, Dr. Ken Nicely, will talk about his priorities for the year. Students return to class next Monday.



