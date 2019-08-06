What's News Today: August 6, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Some Roanoke students will spend the last days of summer break looking for ways to reduce violence and prejudice in school. Nearly 60 students from across the Commonwealth will take part in the Connections Institute, learning how to create more inclusive school environments. The conference continues through Friday.

Lynchburg Police holds National Night Out events tonight at Riverfront Park. The annual crime and drug prevention event is designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit and community partnerships. More than two dozen local organizations will be there. There's music, food and a dunk tank where the police chief, fire chief, mayor and members of city council will take the plunge.

Roanoke Valley police chiefs will take gun safety today. Police chiefs from Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem and Vinton will announce strategies for keeping you and your family safe through promoting firearm safety, education and outreach.

Celebrate National Health Center Week in Henry County. The Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness will hold a block party. You'll have a chance to learn about its services and meet some of the providers, as well as enjoy activities and health snacks. It's from 5 p.m. to 7 pm. at Bassett Family Practice. There's another event tomorrow in Ridgeway.

The City of Danville holds its National Night Out events. The Police Department will be there interacting with the community. There's food, music, free back to school haircuts and more. It runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the former tennis court on Third Avenue.

Part of Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg will be closed today. The closure, from Moormans Road to Old Forest Road, will allow the Department of Water Resources to work on the College Lake Dam. It's expected to reopen by Monday. A detour is in place.

National Night Out heads to the ballpark. The Salem Police and Sheriff's Departments will be at the Red Sox game tonight, talking about crime prevention. The game begins at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $6.

Spend the evening with the Vinton Police Department. It will hold National Night Out events from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Charles Hill Community Center.

Food, bounce houses, police, rescue and fire vehicles are all apart of Franklin County's National Night Out. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Westlake Cinema Parking Lot.

Roanoke County will hold National Night Out events at several sights in the county. The Montclair Estates Neighborhood Watch Group holds one from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Green Ridge Baptist Church. The Sun Valley Neighborhood Watch Group holds its event at Summerdean Church of the Brethren from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Riverdale Farms and Mountain Pleasant Neighborhood Watch Group holds its at Explore Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

