What's News Today: January 1, 2019

Join the Star City Striders for a New Year's Day run to the star. There will be a group picture at the top of Mill Mountain at 9 a.m. This is the 30th year for the fun run.

Enjoy a First Day Hike at a Virginia State Park. At Claytor Lake State Park, there will be three ranger-led hikes today. Head to the Hoover Mountain Biking area at the New River Trail for a hike or bike. Fairy Stone State Park will hold a ranger-led mile hike this morning. Parking at all parks is free today. You can enter to win gift certificates valued at up to $500.

The Lynchburg Visitor Center will close, starting today, for renovations. During the renovations, a satellite Visitor Center will be open at the Lynchburg Museum. Work is expected to last two months.

Pittsylvania County is taking over management of the animal shelter. The Lynchburg Humane Society has been running it since it opened in July 2017. The shelter will continue to operate as a no-kill shelter. It has saved over 2,000 pets with a save rate of 94 percent since opening.

