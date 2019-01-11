What's News Today: January 11, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Salem-Roanoke Chamber of Commerce holds its annual meeting and awards breakfast today. Several awards will be given, including citizen of the year, small and large businesses of the year and police officers of the year.

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation will make an announcement today about a major gift. It will also name the Student Life Center. The foundation will also launch its first-ever endowment campaign.

The American Culinary Foundation holds its Southeast Regional Competitions in Roanoke starting today. The winner of will represent the southeast region in the national finals in Orlando in August. The competition will take place at Virginia Western Community College through Sunday.

The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA holds its quarterly basement sale today and tomorrow. Items for sale include collectibles, furniture, antiques, and more. Money raised will go to care for animals. It's today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fido's Finds on East Main Street.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District holds a free seasonal flu vaccine clinic on Saturday. The shots will be offered to those six months and older at the Danville Community Farmers' Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Central Virginia Community College holds an express registration event on Saturday. Counselors and college staff will answer questions, help with registration and help those applying for financial aid. It's Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Amherst Hall.

