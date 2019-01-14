What's News Today: January 14, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The City of Roanoke holds a public meeting about a new public art project in the northwest part of the city. The artist selected for the project, listening to feedback about what people want to see. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Goodwill on Melrose Avenue.

Salem City Council will vote on an ordinance regarding animal welfare. The change to city code will ensure best practices are followed when it comes to providing adequate space and the tethering of companion animals, especially in extreme conditions.

The Roanoke Planning Commission will discuss Fire Station 7. The city wants to close Denniston Avenue between Memorial Avenue and Our Street. That land would then be used for part of the new fire station. Improvements will be made to Our Street to handle extra traffic.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors could vote tonight to move forward with building a broadband system in the county. In September, the county selected Blue Ridge Towers to build nine towers for the network at a price of $2.9 million. A public hearing was held last month.

Students in the Feeding America Southwest Virginia Culinary Arts Training program will graduate today. The 12-week training program teaches entry-level culinary skills. The students have prepared meals for the food bank's after-school children's feeding programs.

