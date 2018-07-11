What's News Today: July 11, 2018

One neighborhood in Lynchburg will lose water service for a few hours today. Crews will install a water service connection for a new development on Old Graves Mill Road. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 1,000 to 1,400 blocks of Old Graves Mill, Valleydale Drive, Tomahawk Drive, Cobblestone Drive, Sandbridge Court and Bridgeton Court will lose water service. One water returns, a boil water advisory will be issued for around 48 hours. If you see discolored water, run the cold water for three to five minutes until it clears.

Check presentations will take place today following the Wendy Bowling Memorial Pet Adoption and Golf Tournament. Proceeds from the event will be split between Angels of Assisi and the Roanoke Valley SPCA. This was the fourth year for the tournament.

Franklin County's new business park is the topic of discussion at Franklin County Connects. Director of Economic Development, Michael Burnette will talk about the impact the park will have on the county. The discussion begins this morning at 9 a.m. at The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning.

Paving could cause delays for you today in Lynchburg. Today through Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., crews will work on Belvedere Street. Traffic will be down to one lane.

The Timberlake Road exit from Route 501 remains closed. The closure will allow crews to work on the Wards Ferry Road and Logans Lane projects. The closure is expected to last for 30 days.

According to sleep blogger, Sleepopolis, today is the most sleepless night of the year in Virginia. It looks at the 30 year average of heat and humidity, finding what is typically the most uncomfortable night for sleeping. The warmest average temperatures is on July 21st. The highest average humidity is July 22nd and day with the most sunshine is June 21st. To help get a better night's sleep, crank up the air conditioner, turn on a fan and put the phone away. Montana's is the earliest on July 5th. Northern California and Hawaii is the latest on August 11th.

