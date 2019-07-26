What's News Today: July 26, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue holds its first ever Camp R.I.T. Respect, Integrity and Teamwork is what they will learn, while getting a look at the world of emergency services. The one-day camp is open to students between the ages of 10 and 14.

The Lynchburg Humane Society and Appomattox County Pet Center has a cat adoption special today. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are waived today. All you pay is a $6 microchip fee. All animals will be spayed/neutered, have their initial vaccines.

Students taking part in Patrick Henry Community College's Verizon Innovative Learning Camp will show off their projects today. Over the last three weeks, middle school aged girls were introduced to the STEM field. Projects include coding, 3D printing, and virtual reality.

Tickets go on sale today for The Bachelor Live on Stage. It will be hosted by Ben Higgins, and will fit an entire season of drama into one evening. Tickets start at $45. It's April 23rd.

Family and friends will celebrate the life of a woman, gunned down in southeast Roanoke. Salonya Evans was killed early Sunday in front of her home on Morehead Avenue. Her funeral is today at noon at Washington Street Baptist Church in Bedford. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made toward a college trust fund for her daughter.

Faith leaders in the Roanoke Valley will hold a vigil tonight. Roanoke Prays is being held after the shooting death of Salonya Evans last weekend. The 24-year-old was killed early Sunday on Morehead Avenue. The vigil begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Melrose Park.

A major economic development announcement will be made this morning in Pulaski County. The Board of Supervisors and Economic Development Authority will make the announcement this morning in Dublin.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts the Car-B-Que Summer Cruise-in and Concert Series. Take a look at the cars, enjoy great food and entertainment, provided by Low Low Chariot. It's Friday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5.

Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista is home to the Beach Music Festival. The Entertainers will perform tonight at 6 p.m. Admission is $5. There's more music and a car show tomorrow.

