What's News Today: July 4, 2019

There are several celebrations of America's anniversary during the day in Roanoke. The Big Lick Independence Day Celebration is today from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Big Lick Brewing. There's food from Mama Jean's Barbecue and live music. At Corned Beef, celebrate on the rooftop patio with hot dogs, music and more.

Lace up your running shoes and take part in a 5K in Shawsville. There's a parade at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

Go for a run in Roanoke before taking part in evening cookouts at the American National Bank Four on the 4th. There are running and walking options for the four mile trek.

Head to Catawba for the Christmas in July Farmers' Market. There will be numerous vendors with hand-made items, food and more for sale. There's also live music and more. It runs from noon to 3 p.m.

Martinsville Speedway holds a canned food drive as part of its annual Independence Day Celebration. Food Lion will match the number of cans donated with proceeds going to Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County. We'll have more on the speedway's celebration coming up in about 20 minutes.

The Patriot Challenge Trail Run returns to Danville. The trail run features a 5K, 10K and Chidren's Fun Run, followed by an ice cream social. Registration is $40.

