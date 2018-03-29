What's News Today: March 29, 2018

A joint public hearing between the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors and school board will take place tonight. You can weigh in about issuing bonds to pay for a new elementary school. The new school will be built on Murray Drive in Troutville, about three miles away from the current one.

Roanoke County Schools and the Preventional Council of Roanoke County will hold a workshop for parents tonight. They will talk about challenges and potential issues associated with usage of smart phones by younger students. Tonight's meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Cave Spring Middle School.

Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Governor Ralph Northam has proclaimed today as Vietnam War Veterans Day in the Commonwealth. Nearly a third of Virginia's veterans served during Vietnam. To thank veterans, a pinning ceremony will take place this evening at the Salem VA Medical Center. All veterans who served between 1955 and 1975 will receive a pin at tonight's 6 p.m. ceremony.

VDOT will hold a design public hearing about building a roundabout at Route 311 and 419 in Roanoke County. VDOT says the project will enhance safety and improve traffic flow by replacing the signal at the intersection. The hearing runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Roanoke Valley Fire/EMS Training Center.

An Easter Egg Hunt takes place tonight at Longwood Park in Salem. Children will need to bring a bag or basket to collect eggs in. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance to give out candy. The egg hunt begins at 6:30 p.m. for thee and four year-olds. It begins at 7 p.m. for children up to age ten.

Central Virginia Community College holds an enrollment and informational open house tonight. High school seniors and their parents can learn about programs, admissions and financial aid. The open house runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Senator Mark Warner continues travelling through Southwest and Central Virginia today. He will make a stop at Central Virginia Community College this morning to talk about making higher education more accessible. CVCC is one of 42 schools taking part in an experimental pilot program that allows low-income high school students to use Pell Grants to take college courses.

The Roanoke Valley Regional Fire and EMS Academy holds graduation today. 13 recruits will now work for Roanoke County. 11 of these positions are funded through a Department of Homeland Security grant.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation holds an open house, seeking input about a skate and BMX facility. The city is looking for input about what is wants, as it looks at where to put it and how big it should be. The open house runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

The 29th annual Take Back the Night Rally and March takes place in Blacksburg tonight. It brings the community together to protest gender-based violence and promote awareness. The rally begins at 7 p.m. at the Henderson Lawn Outdoor Stage before then march through campus and downtown Blacksburg.

