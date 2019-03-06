What's News Today: March 6, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Save the Children president and CEO Carolyn Miles will receive the Jonathan Daniels Humanitarian Award today at Virginia Military Institute. Save the Children has a goal of decreasing preventable deaths worldwide in children under the age of five and making sure they get a high-quality education. This is only the fifth time the award has been given since its inception in 1997.

The Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation hosts a scotch tasting. The event will introduce you to several malts from Scotland. The event was rescheduled from last month due to weather. It begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Lynchburg City Council will interview candidates for the Clerk of Council position. Three candidates will meet with the board today. If one is selected, they will replace Valeria Chambers, who is retiring.

Westbound Franklin Street in Franklin County will be closed today between Diamond Avenue and Claiborne Street. The closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

