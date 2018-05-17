What's News Today: May 17, 2018

Lutheran Family Services of Virginia holds a free wheelchair wash today. Wheelchairs, walkers and shower chairs will be pressure washed. A safety assessment will also be provided and repairs made. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Roanoke County Sheriff's Office holds its annual law enforcement memorial service today, honoring officers who have died in the line of duty. The service starts at 4 p.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church.

The Salem VA Medical Center holds a Veterans Town Hall and Listening Session today. A general information session will take place, where and update will be given on access, scheduling and programs. After the session, Vietnam Veterans will be recognized and receive a commemorative lapel pin. The session begins today at 5:30 p.m.

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge holds its annual meeting today. Author Andrew Davis will be the keynote speaker tonight.

A ribbon cutting takes place for a business expansion in Bedford County. Custom Truck One Source will cut the ribbon on its expanded space. The company provides parts, services and sales of custom utility trucks. 30 people have already been hired and ten positions remain open.

The Salvation Army of Lynchburg will recognize its volunteers today. People who have worked with the organization over the past year will be invited to a luncheon. It's part of National Salvation Army week, which was first declared by President Eisenhower in 1954.

According to Princeton University, there are more payday loan and check cashing stores in the U.S. than McDonald's, Burger King, Sears, J.C. Penney and Target stores combined. Dr. Eldar Shafir from the school's behavioral science department will talk today in Roanoke about the psychology of poverty and the tradeoff people make when resources are scarce, causing them to turn to these types of products. His presentation begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute.

The Alzheimer Association and Freedom First Credit Union will give a presentation today on protecting older adults from financial exploitation. Participants will learn how to avoid misuse of assets and share how to protect important information. The presentation begins at 1 p.m. at the Blacksburg Library.

Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Vinton today. Crews will change the timing of the traffic signal at the intersection of Hardy Road and Vinyard Road. Starting at 9 a.m. this morning, the lights will operate in flash mode. The change to timing is being made to alleviate congestion. Police and traffic control will be at the intersection. The work is expected to last two hours.

