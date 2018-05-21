What's News Today: May 21, 2018

Women from across the country will compete in the Miss USA pageant. Virginia Tech graduate, Ashley Vollrath, will represent the commonwealth at Miss Virginia USA in Louisiana. Ashley was also an intern here at 10 News. She graduated this month with a degree in multimedia journalism.

Mothers Stronger together will hold a news conference today in Danville, declaring June as Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. The organization works to raise awareness about violence and to get people to make a difference in their neighborhoods. Today's news conference will take place near where a high school students was shot last August.

The first class of students in the EMT class in Roanoke City schools will soon graduate. A partnership was formed between the schools and Roanoke Fire EMS to train students become EMTs, in hopes they would explore a career as a first responder. The city is hoping that some of the students will stick around, now that the city's hiring age is now 18.

Today is the deadline to register to vote in next month's primary election. You can register online at the department of elections website, at the DMV, or your local registrars office. The election is June 12th.



