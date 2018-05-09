What's News Today: May 9, 2018

The Town of Christiansburg Police Department and Parks and Recreation will dedicate a new park this morning. Downtown Park will be dedicated to fallen heroes. A ceremony takes place this morning at 10 a.m.

Students at New River Community College will put their skills to the test today. Students in the Department of Engineering Design Technology will take part in a 3-D printer rocket car event. The teams of students designed a car, built it in 3-d modeling software and then printed it. They will test the speed of the rocket-powered cars.

The Franklin County man, who was convicted of hanging a black-faced mannequin in his front yard after a fight with his neighbor, will be in court today for a show cause hearing. Earlier this year, the Virginia Supreme Court upheld Jack Turner's conviction. As we've reported, his lawyers argued his right to free speech was violated because he hung the noose on his own property. The court ruled it was in a public space, because it was visible from the road.

Liberty University students will have several ways to de-stress before exams begin tomorrow. Therapy dogs will be on campus to greet students. There are corn hole tournaments, an exercise break and Nerf activities. Hammocks will also be set up and students can enjoy a board game or puzzle to get their mind off of the tests.

Today in National Bike to School Day. More than schools across the commonwealth are signed up to take part, including James River Day School in Lynchburg. Each year, supervised bike trains, groups rides and other activities are scheduled to highlight safe riding practices and the benefits of cycling.

Food Lion will help kick off the postal services' Stamp Out Hunger food drive today by donating nearly 14,000 meals to Feeding America Southwest Virginia. You can contribute as well. In our mailbox, you may have received a blue grocery bag. Fill it with non-perishable food an place it as your mailbox on Saturday.

The Lynchburg Police Department and community organization hold an event with the goal of reducing crime. The Empowering Neighborhoods to Overcome Undesirable behavior Gives us Hope, or ENOUGH, event will promote unity and peace. Law enforcement will work to build positive relationships and trust while providing resources and education. The event is tonight at 7 p.m. at the Diamond Hill Center.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.