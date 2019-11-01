What's News Today: November 1, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway hosts a 1940s Night on the Parkway. There will be swing music, dance demonstrations, cars on display, food, drinks and more. It's tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Brugh Tavern by Twin Creeks Brewery at Explore Park. Tickets are $60 each or $100 per pair.

Lynchburg's Point of Honor hosts special event tours tonight. Step back in to the 1840s, touring the house by candlelight before ending up at a dinner party. Tickets are $12 per person. Tours are every 30 minutes beginning at 5 p.m.

The Danville Transit System offers free rides this month on the Mainline Trolley. The service runs Friday and Saturday night from 6 p.m. to midnight. The trolley runs a loop around the city, stopping at several landmarks and intersections. The first 100 passengers will receive a voucher for a free ornament.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.