What's News Today: November 19, 2018

Roanoke City Council holds a public hearing tonight about selling land for a new car dealership. The city has nearly 12 acres its proposing to sell for $1.05 million to Carmax. Carmax is the nation's largest retailer of used cars. It has a location in Lynchburg.

The Trojan Dog, which sits in from of Fire Station 7 in Roanoke will be removed from its perch today to be groomed. Crews will fix small cracks in its ears and give it a new protective coat. The dog will return somewhere early next year while construction is done on a new fire station. The dog has been in place since 2010.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting today. The board will talk about the County Administrator position. Carl Boggess announced in May that he would retire at the end of the year.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board holds a public input session about transportation projects. The board will have displays set up, showing projects submitted through the SMART SCALE system. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. at the Lynchburg District Complex on Campbell Avenue.

Randolph College talks politics. Editor and publisher of The Cook Political Report and NBC News analysts, Charlie Cook, will speak about the 2018 midterm elections, what it means for Congress and looks ahead to the 2020 presidential election. It's free to attend and starts at 7:30 p.m. In Wimberly Recital Hall.

If you're thinking about a career in the health care industry, head to the Within Reach program. Jefferson College, Virginia Western and Virginia Tech are teaming up to introduce students to possible careers and educational offerings. The event begins at 5:30 tonight at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

