What's News Today: October 2, 2018

Vinton Town Council will hold a public hearing about changing Valley Metro bus routes. The proposal includes new stops, while eliminating others and changing the streets buses will travel. The Greater Roanoke Transit Company approved the changes last month. Town council is expected to vote on the change on October 16th. The changes could save the town around $20,000.

Road closures in Rockbridge County could impact your early morning travels. From midnight to 8 a.m. Each day through Friday, Houston Street will be closed from Spotswood Drive to Main Street. Jordan Street will be closed from Colonial Lane to Main Street. Crews will be working on water lines. Service interruptions are possible.

The candidate, running for the U.S. Senate seat from Virginia will face off in a debate tonight. Incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Corey Stewart will take part in the AARP Virginia debate tonight at 7 p.m. in Richmond.

Governor Northam will be in Roanoke today as part of his Grand Rounds lectures. He will speak at Cailion Clinic and the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. Northam has visited several medical school across the commonwealth, talking about he opioid epidemic.

Road work in Christiansburg could affect your commute. Crews will work on Providence Boulevard and Dunlap Drive starting today. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through the end of the month.

