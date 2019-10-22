What's News Today: October 22, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Lynchburg Fire Department and other community organizations hold a free Community Health Event today. It will teach basic medical and life safety techniques, including CPR and emergency bleed control. It's tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Daniels Hill Community Center.

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month. 15 to 20 percent of people have some form of dyslexia, which causes people to have difficulties with specific language skills, especially reading. Tonight, at 6:30 p.m., Roanoke's Dyslexia Connection will hold an awareness event at St. John Lutheran Church, bringing together families, educators and psychologists.

Patrick Henry Community College's Big IDEA Challenge gets underway today. It's a 30-day challenge where entrepreneurs will work to make business ideas a reality and have the chance to win up to $5,000 to get their idea off the ground.

Twin County Regional Hospital holds a blood drive today. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the hospital in Galax. To donate, you must be at least 16 years old, weight at least 110 pounds and in good health.

The Valleys Innovation Council will release its regional job growth survey today. It says the numbers are "fairly significant." The council's mission is to grow and strengthen the region's innovation economy.

The trial begins today for the man accused of shooting another man. David Moss is charged with first-degree murder in the death of David Moss. Last November, police say they found Benjamin Hairston dead inside his home. The arrest warrant shows a witness will testify, claiming Moss told them the homicide was a "hit," because he was owed money and drugs.

The man, accused of escaping from jail in Roanoke County will enter a plea today. The sheriff says the inmate walked off a work detail in July. The 35-year-old was service three years for felony robbery.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing tonight about a freestanding emergency room in Bonsack. Lewis Gale wants to build the facility on West Ruritan Road. The planning commission signed off on the proposal earlier this month. Neighbors complained, sighting increased traffic and activity. Lewis Gale says it's the best place for the facility because its on the proper side of the road for people coming in from Botetourt and Bedford Counties.

Students from Martinsville and Henry County will take part in an interactive teen driving event at the speedway today. Students will take part in distracted driving simulations, a seatbelt convincer, impaired golf cart court and car safety check station. According to the Virginia DMV, there were more than 18,000 crashes last year involving teen drivers.

Total Action for Progress will hold a suit giveaway today. Suits will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. The program, co-sponsored by Men's Warehouse helps people dress successfully for job interviews. The giveaway takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TAP's downtown Roanoke headquarters.

Paving in downtown Lynchburg could impact your commute today and tomorrow. Work will take place on 13th Street between Kemper and Fillmore Streets. Traffic will be down to one lane.

