What's News Today: October 25, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Paving in Roanoke County could impact your commute today. Lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through next Friday. Flaggers will direct traffic.

The city of Lynchburg and Economic Development Authority will make an economic development announcement today. The city will announce the new company calling the Hill City home this morning at 10 a.m.

Remember the Angel of Grandin, James Tarpley, who passed away over the weekend. Visiting hours are tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. His funeral is tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. at Heights Community Church.

Governor Ralph Northam will travel to Southside today for an Economic Development Announcement. He will join leaders from Pittsylvania County, The City of Danville and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance.

The Giles County Film Office holds a film screening night. The feature is Summer Slasher. The horror project was locally produced, directed and written. There's a red carpet meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. at Giles High School. The program, including an update on the Community Film Project and a showing of the film begins at 7 p.m.

The Fairfeild Volunteer Rescue Squad looks to the future as it celebrates six decades of proving emergency medical and trauma care. To raise money to support operations, it's holding a haunted house. Fairfield Manor includes an indoor experience and outdoor trail. The haunted house is open today and tomorrow from dust to 11 p.m.

Sixth district Congressman, Ben Cline, will hold a town hall today in Roanoke County. The event gives you a chance to talk about issues important to you. It begins at 5 p.m. at the Vinton Senior Center.

The Kingdom Choir performs tonight in Blacksburg. They performed "Stand By Me" at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The London-based group performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Moss Arts Center. Tickets start at $20.

The Salem Farmers' Market is home to PumpkinFest. Walk through the pumpkin patch, enjoy carnival games and inflatables, sand art and baked goods. It's Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $5.

The University of Lynchburg will dedicate its new residence hall today. It replaced a building that was torn down in May of last year. It provides semi-suite living space for more than 250 students. It features a demonstration kitchen and skyboxes with balconies looking overlooking the schools soccer field. The building was expected to open at the start of the school year, but storms delayed the completion of construction, with students moving in in September.

